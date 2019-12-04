Winter Donation Drive

Stupid Burns As Fox Makes Worst Excuse Ever For Devin Nunes

Scraping the ground for reasons why Devin Nunes was not on the phone with Lev Parnas? How is that working out for you?
By Frances Langum
You can't make this up.

On Wednesday's Fox and Friends, Fox's "legal analyst" Gregg Jarrett told Mensa poster boy Brian Kilmeade that it's entirely possible that Devin Nunes was not on the phone with either Rudy Giuliani or Donald Trump because...

...he might have lent his phone to some other guy.

NO REALLY.

It could've been somebody else using Nunes' phone, said Gregg Jarrett, "we just don't know."

The Fox legal analyst is brought on to find an excuse for Devin Nunes and the best he can come up with is that the ranking member of the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence LENT HIS PHONE OUT to some rando.

h/t Bobby Lewis, who notes that Brian Kilmeade mentioned Nunes's calls to Trump and Giuliani but left out indicted foreign national Lev Parnas. Fraud Guarantee, ya think?


