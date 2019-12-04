Stupid Burns As Fox Makes Worst Excuse Ever For Devin Nunes

You can't make this up.

On Wednesday's Fox and Friends, Fox's "legal analyst" Gregg Jarrett told Mensa poster boy Brian Kilmeade that it's entirely possible that Devin Nunes was not on the phone with either Rudy Giuliani or Donald Trump because...

...he might have lent his phone to some other guy.

NO REALLY.

It could've been somebody else using Nunes' phone, said Gregg Jarrett, "we just don't know."

The Fox legal analyst is brought on to find an excuse for Devin Nunes and the best he can come up with is that the ranking member of the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence LENT HIS PHONE OUT to some rando.

Maybe Nunes lent his phone to some one and Giuliani lent his phone to someone too! Nunes and Giuliani can tell us or tell us who they lent their phones to. Maybe Giuliani’s insurance policy will let us know. Yes, they are stupid. — RL (@Yenmor) December 4, 2019

h/t Bobby Lewis, who notes that Brian Kilmeade mentioned Nunes's calls to Trump and Giuliani but left out indicted foreign national Lev Parnas. Fraud Guarantee, ya think?