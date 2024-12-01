GOP Lawmaker Doubts 'Credibility' Of Nobel Prize Because Trump Doesn't Have One

Rep. Claudia (R-NY) Tenney complained because President-elect Donald Trump was "the only world leader" who had not been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
By David EdwardsDecember 1, 2024

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Jackie Deangelis pointed out that a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel was on the table during the final months of Joe Biden's presidency.

"There's a new sheriff in town," Tenney said of Trump. "They know President Trump's coming back under his maximum pressure campaign, isolating the Iranians, the biggest state sponsor of terror in the Middle East, wreaking havoc and causing disruption with all the potential prosperity in that part of the world, which is so critically important."

"The Biden administration has appeased the Iranian administration," she continued. "President Trump is going to stand tough."

"I think Iran recognizes it, and I think the people in the Middle East, all of our allies there, are very excited about the prospects of President Trump."

Tenney pointed to the Abraham Accords signed during Trump's previous administration as an example of his success despite failing to normalize the relationship between Israel and Iran.

"It's why I actually nominated President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, because he's probably the only world leader who came up with an incredible deal who hasn't been nominated," she insisted. "But that just tells you the credibility of that organization."

