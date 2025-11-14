Sen Kennedy Very Publicly Breaks With Trump On Epstein Files

Kennedy not only thinks the Epstein files should be released, he hinted he’s willing to throw Trump under the bridge while he was at it.
By NewsHound EllenNovember 14, 2025

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was asked by CNN anchor Kasie Hunt about the risk of not protecting Donald Trump in the ever-worsening Epstein scandal. Specifically, she was talking about the bill that calls for the release of the DOJ files which will now likely make its way to the Senate.

With his aw-shucks schtick, Kennedy made it plain he’ll vote to release the files regardless of what Trump or his lackeys threaten. “My people think, and I agree with them, that Epstein was a pig, a p-i-g. My people think that this is no country for creepy old men. My people believe, and I think they're right, that Epstein trafficked young women, some of whom were minors, to himself.”

Then Kennedy made a veiled threat to Trump: “But here's the issue: My people want to know who else, if anyone, did Epstein traffic young women to, and if they were punished, how were they punished? And if they weren't punished, why?”

He put some pressure on Attorney General Pam Bondi, too. “President Trump has turned that issue over to Attorney General Bondi, and to be - I don't know how she is going to answer that question for the American people without releasing all the records,” he said. “Maybe she can,” Kennedy added, “but I just don't think this issue is going to go away until that issue is addressed and answered to the American people satisfaction.”

Kennedy is a highly-credentialed and Oxford-educated lawyer who sits on the Judiciary Committee. Sadly, that didn’t stop him from his tasteless concluding remark: “I may end up with a sombrero on my head for saying that. But that's the way I see it. “

You know this will get back to the TV-watcher and p***y grabber in chief. I hope someone hid the ketchup!

Sen. John Kennedy on Epstein: "I just don't think this issue is gonna go away until it's addressed and answered to the American people's satisfaction. And I may end up with a Sombrero on my head for saying that, but that's the way I see it."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-13T21:44:10.182Z

Discussion

