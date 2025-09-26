Laura Ingraham: Why Does It Cost $33 Dollars For Steak?

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed buying beef from Mexico is a national security issue.

Something something blah blah, the US isn't feeding itself, so Americans must pay more. (Like all Trump cabinet secretaries, Brooke Rollins was hired for loyalty, not competency.)

Fox News host Laura Ingraham expressed concern that steak prices are exploding.

INGRAHAM: Okay, so the halting of the cattle trade with Mexico and a lot of Americans don't know that we get so much of our beef from Mexico, but we do, so it's drastically reduced compared to the first half of 2024, so we've bought 63% less live animals from our southern neighbor.

ROLLINS: That's right.

INGRAHAM: So is there a concern that our costs are going to continue to go up because affordability is a big issue for American consumers?

I was just at the grocery store this morning, yes, I go to the grocery store, thank you very much, and there were two steaks.

It was $33 for two steaks at the grocery store, and these weren't fancy steaks, maybe they were little filet mignons, I don't know, but they were little, $32.

ROLLINS: So here's the thing, we talked about eggs months ago when the price of eggs were so high that the problem, the challenge, I'll say, with our cattle and our beef industry is that it takes two years from calf to slaughter.

But, Laura, here's the, I don't know if it's the silver lining, but the long-term vision, just like our manufacturing that we have offshored for years that you've been such a leader on, we've also offshored our food, our beef cattle, our citrus, so much of this we're now importing from other countries like Mexico.

This is a massive flag for our country.

If we can't feed ourselves, this is a national security issue that has to be solved.