Laura Ingraham: Why Does It Cost $33 Dollars For Steak?

The Fox News host asked why grocery prices are so high..
By John AmatoSeptember 26, 2025

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed buying beef from Mexico is a national security issue.

Something something blah blah, the US isn't feeding itself, so Americans must pay more. (Like all Trump cabinet secretaries, Brooke Rollins was hired for loyalty, not competency.)

Fox News host Laura Ingraham expressed concern that steak prices are exploding.

INGRAHAM: Okay, so the halting of the cattle trade with Mexico and a lot of Americans don't know that we get so much of our beef from Mexico, but we do, so it's drastically reduced compared to the first half of 2024, so we've bought 63% less live animals from our southern neighbor.

ROLLINS: That's right.

INGRAHAM: So is there a concern that our costs are going to continue to go up because affordability is a big issue for American consumers?

I was just at the grocery store this morning, yes, I go to the grocery store, thank you very much, and there were two steaks.

It was $33 for two steaks at the grocery store, and these weren't fancy steaks, maybe they were little filet mignons, I don't know, but they were little, $32.

ROLLINS: So here's the thing, we talked about eggs months ago when the price of eggs were so high that the problem, the challenge, I'll say, with our cattle and our beef industry is that it takes two years from calf to slaughter.

But, Laura, here's the, I don't know if it's the silver lining, but the long-term vision, just like our manufacturing that we have offshored for years that you've been such a leader on, we've also offshored our food, our beef cattle, our citrus, so much of this we're now importing from other countries like Mexico.

This is a massive flag for our country.

If we can't feed ourselves, this is a national security issue that has to be solved.

Rollins' response makes no sense. How is it a national security issue if we buy beef from Mexico? Trump's long-term "visions" are costing US consumers and taxpayers big time.

Americans are being rocked by supermarket prices because of Trump tariffs, and making excuses like "it takes two years to produce beef" is not an answer.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon