Fox News Primetime Does 'Fun' Segments At Normandy Cemetery

The Ingraham Angle probably figured no one was watching when they switched gears from the D-Day commemorations and aired segments about cute things kids say on the campaign trail, and how restaurants are bringing about the fall of civilization by something something "ladies first."
Did Laura Ingraham forget she was sitting in a cemetery? Apparently, she did. She also forgot she was there to cover Trump's trip, to show off how presidential he...nevermind.
Steve M. at No More Mister Nice Blog points out that it used to be Republican Presidents overseas were given wall-to-wall coverage to appear presidential. After all, wasn't that the actual point of Trump's trip?
The #1 pro-Trump propaganda outlet thinks that the way to sell the GOP for 2020 is to stir up culture-war and anti-Russiagate outrage. This is not how Ronald Reagan, or even first-term George W. Bush, would have been covered on the right during an overseas trip. The "cultural correspondent" wouldn't have been sent over to help gin up anger over real or imagined outrages. The Republican president at Buckingham Palace and Normandy would have been seen as enough to inspire the audience.
Fox doesn't think Trump's accomplishments and stature are a winning message. So why should a real news outlet treat him deferentially?