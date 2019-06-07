Fox News Primetime Does 'Fun' Segments At Normandy Cemetery

The Ingraham Angle probably figured no one was watching when they switched gears from the D-Day commemorations and aired segments about cute things kids say on the campaign trail, and how restaurants are bringing about the fall of civilization by something something "ladies first."

Did Laura Ingraham forget she was sitting in a cemetery? Apparently, she did. She also forgot she was there to cover Trump's trip, to show off how presidential he...nevermind.

Steve M. at No More Mister Nice Blog points out that it used to be Republican Presidents overseas were given wall-to-wall coverage to appear presidential. After all, wasn't that the actual point of Trump's trip?