Donald Delays Normandy Ceremony To Smear Americans On Fox News

The ceremony that commemorates the 75th anniversary of D-Day was all set to go at 11 AM local time in France but was pushed back 15 minutes because Trump just had to give another fluff and negative interview to a Fox news host.

Hallie Jackson from MSNBC reported via tweet

French television cameras spotted President Trump sitting down with Fox’s Laura Ingraham - fourteen minutes *after* the ceremony in Normandy was set to begin. Thousands of people waited as an announcement overhead came on, declaring the program would be delayed until 11:15a. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) June 6, 2019

All hail Trump, master of the universe. And many in the media were fawning over Trump's speech because he didn't make a fool of himself. A new low bar has been set for US presidents going overseas. You can make a fool of yourself in the foreign press, just not in speeches.

Fox News posted a teaser interview with Trump and Laura Ingraham.

In the clip, (the interview will be broadcast on the tonight's Ingraham Angle) Laura asked him if he would be bothered if Mueller testified to Congress.

Robert Mueller "made such a fool out of himself," he said about Mueller's prepared statement to the media.

Trump then bashed Speaker Pelosi on foreign soil.

Trump said, “I call her Nervous Nancy. Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it. Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, ok? She’s a disaster and let her do what she wants. You know what? I think they’re in big trouble.”

To Trump, his state-sponsored propaganda network (Fox News) is more important than honoring the sacrifices that were made by the men and women in World War II. The RNC chair has confirmed that the priority of this trip is to honor Donald J. Trump.