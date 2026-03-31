It's A Brave New World As Trump International Airport Is Signed Into Law

With everything that's going on in the world, here's a ray of sunshine from the Sunshine State.
Puddin' Fingers DeSantis signed legislation yesterday to rename the largest airport in Palm Beach County as President Donald J. Trump International Airport, the latest effort to slap the Trump name on a public institution.
The new state law rebrands Palm Beach International Airport, which the president flies in and out of on his way to and from his nearby Mar-a-Lago estate. The name change, effective July 1, is subject to approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the legislation.
Yes, folks, in a time of $4 a gallon gas and a war in Iran, you can bask in the glow of yet another unavoidable Trump-named monument to himself.
I feel better already.
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