It's A Brave New World As Trump International Airport Is Signed Into Law

Admit it. Your life feels better already!
By Susie MadrakMarch 31, 2026

With everything that's going on in the world, here's a ray of sunshine from the Sunshine State.

Puddin' Fingers DeSantis signed legislation yesterday to rename the largest airport in Palm Beach County as President Donald J. Trump International Airport, the latest effort to slap the Trump name on a public institution.

The new state law rebrands Palm Beach International Airport, which the president flies in and out of on his way to and from his nearby Mar-a-Lago estate. The name change, effective July 1, is subject to approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the legislation.

Yes, folks, in a time of $4 a gallon gas and a war in Iran, you can bask in the glow of yet another unavoidable Trump-named monument to himself.

I feel better already.

PRESS RELEASE: "Donald J. Trump International Airport announces new, hourly jet shuttle service to Epstein Island, newly renovated and renamed Trump Island. No flight attendant over 15 or under parental supervision!"

Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2026-03-31T00:24:34.558Z

And Donald Trump registered the name

Donald J Trump International Airport

He gets paid a fee for them to use that name

Day after he registered the name, they voted to rename the airport

How convenient

Sherry (@sherry2.bsky.social) 2026-03-30T23:41:46.252Z

https://bsky.app/profile/blueskyfanatic.bsky.social/post/3midcbwkju225

Palm Beach International Airport set to be renamed “Donald J. Trump International Airport” after DeSantis signed off on the change Monday.

AZ Intel (@azintel.bsky.social) 2026-03-30T22:42:58.224Z

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