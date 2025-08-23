Bolton Raid Occurred Same Day As Promised Epstein Files Release

On Friday, the Donald Trump administration developed a sudden concern about improper handling of classified documents and raided the home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.

The New York Times reported, “It is not yet clear what evidence the Justice Department cited in convincing a federal judge to sign off on the search warrant, or what culpability Mr. Bolton might have in an on-and-off investigation into whether he mishandled classified information dating back to when he served as Mr. Trump’s national security adviser during the president’s first term.”

Yep, that’s the same Donald Trump who took a shitter full of classified documents, stashed them in a bathroom, refused to return them, and then played the big victim when the FBI showed up to get them back.

So, the Bolton search stinks to hell of authoritarian retribution against someone who has been a big Trump critic.

But it also just happened to coincide with what is supposed to be the first release of Epstein documents. You know, the FBI material related to the sex-trafficking pedophile who was a close friend of Donald “Grab ‘em by the pussy” Trump for years. We already know Trump's name is or was in those files.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi highlighted the coincidence on CNN on Friday. He acknowledged that the raid “looks political.” But he said it also looks “an attempt to distract from the other big news of the day, which is the day the Justice Department has said it will start producing Epstein files as required by the House Oversight Committee. Krishnamoorthi is a member of that committee.

“They want to change the conversation repeatedly,” Krishnamoorthi added. “This is going to happen every day because they don't want people talking about the Epstein files or about their mismanagement of the economy.”

Krishnamoorthi expects the documents will be slow walked, especially given that Speaker Mike Johnson shut down the House of Representatives to block their release.

“I think that there's going to be repeated attempts to distract from, you know, both the economy as well as the Epstein files,” Krishnamoorthi reiterated.