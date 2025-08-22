FBI Raids John Bolton’s Home

Trump’s former national security adviser, turned fierce Trump critic, gets a close-up look at American fascism.
By Ed ScarceAugust 22, 2025

Since John Bolton was already cleared of any wrongdoing, it's not hard to see this as a political act of retribution. They're sending a message, not just to Bolton, but anyone who speaks out against this administration.

Source: New York Post

FBI agents raided the DC-area home of President Trump’s former national security adviser John Boltonon Friday morning in a high-profile national security probe, The Post can exclusively reveal.

Federal agents went to Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Md., at 7 a.m. in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump administration official told The Post.

Investigators were also en route to search his office Friday morning.

“NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,” he said in a cryptic post to X shortly after the raid began.

The probe — which is said to involve classified documents — was first launched years ago, but the Biden administration shut it down “for political reasons,” according to a senior US official.

Bolton had not been arrested and is not charged with any crimes as of Friday morning, the official said.

Revenge. And a threat to anyone else who speaks out.

Indeed it does.

Discussion

