Dan Bongino Predicts A Blue Wave For Midterms

Dan Bongino, who lasted a whole 9 and 1/2 months as the Deputy Director of the FBI, told his podcast audience there's a good chance MAGA will lose the House and the Senate in 2026 midterms.

Bingo Bongo couldn't wait to get back to podcasting where he can lie and promote conspiracy theories with impunity.

It's funny how he has to preface to his audience that he has to tell them things they don't want to hear. Most of them refuse to turn on any credible news sources so Bongo has to get them prepared for the worst.

BONGINO: Folks, listen, again, I don't want to pile on here. But when something's wrong, it's our obligation to talk about it on the show and call it out. We are never going to get this opportunity again. The midterms are coming up. And sadly, there's a good chance we may not do well. I'm not a doomer. I hope we do well. But we have to be open to the obvious that we could lose the Senate or the House or both. I don't want to. I hope we're OK. And a fight like hell otherwise, 10-10-10. But we could lose. If we don't have the majority and the Senate goes majority Democrat after the midterms, it doesn't matter. We're not going to get anything passed anyway. We only have this chance now.

I'm sure he'll find a conspiracy he can run with to claim the midterms were stolen.

He got out just in time not to have to face an actual House of Representatives.