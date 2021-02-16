Entertainment
New Orleans Adjusts To COVID With 'Yardi Gras'

Instead of floats and parades, New Orleans and surrounding areas are decorating their houses for drive-thru pandemic celebrations.
By Frances Langum

Leave it to New Orleans to find a way to party safely.

The City of New Orleans announced that Mardi Gras parades are cancelled this year.

In this era of social distancing, Mardi Gras has changed to "Yardi Gras," where residents decorate their houses and yards rather than a parade float. The creativity and spunk have led to a run on ball pit balls, which are unlikely to be needed in the post-Covid timeline.

The famous Krewe of Bacchus now has an app that will "throw" things at you, including large items like a bicycle you can actually win.

The app will allow users to catch beads from their couches instead of the parade route on iphone or Android device. Then, people can create an avatar and trade with friends.

Bacchus will allow users to pick up prizes curbside at the den, some of them are a lot bigger than what parade-goers are used to catching. This was already in the works, according to Bacchus.

A board member started developing the app in order to throw bigger prizes during in-person parades, but they found a new use for it.

