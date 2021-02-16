New Orleans Adjusts To COVID With 'Yardi Gras'

Leave it to New Orleans to find a way to party safely.

The City of New Orleans announced that Mardi Gras parades are cancelled this year.

In this era of social distancing, Mardi Gras has changed to "Yardi Gras," where residents decorate their houses and yards rather than a parade float. The creativity and spunk have led to a run on ball pit balls, which are unlikely to be needed in the post-Covid timeline.

The famous Krewe of Bacchus now has an app that will "throw" things at you, including large items like a bicycle you can actually win.