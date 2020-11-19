Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Laura Ingraham Continues To Promote Covid Murder Culture By Whining Over Mardi Gras

Laura Ingraham said she doesn't know if masks and social distancing works against COVID, so we need to have massive parades.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Laura Ingraham, one of the first COVID deniers on Fox News, had on a guest who attacked New Orleans Mayor because she banned Mardi Gras parades due to COVID.

Ingraham's segment called Seen and Unseen focused on how more holidays are being destroyed by liberal leaders. War on Thanksgiving! War on Mardi Gras! End of the world!

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office made this statement on Tuesday.

"Mardi Gras ... [is] a season of traditions that we celebrate every year, a time that the community comes together in formal, fun, and often unexpected ways," the mayor's office said in a statement. "With COVID-19 cases increasing around the country, we will have to modify how to observe [Carnival] season. ... We are surrounded by hot spots and we don't know what the future holds in store for us."

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo joined Ingraham and said he would've like to invite her to Mardi Gras, "but it's been mostly canceled."

You mean the Mayor of New Orleans is trying to protect her constituents from getting sick and dying. Heaven forbid.

Last year's Mardi Gras was held at the end of February when Covid was just beginning its descent upon the country.

This idiot used last February as his template and said that bars were the actual super-spreaders and not the parades. Then moronically he claimed that people at parades will wear masks, social distance, and will stay safe.

Social distancing at a street carnival? Has he been asleep these last nine months?

Arroyo said, "When people come out to see parades they're usually standing with their families outdoors, and if there mask and social distance surely there is a creative way to deal with this but the mayor wants to have it both ways."

After playing some video of the New Orleans Mayor, Laura Ingraham said "we don't even know if social distancing and masks work" to prevent Covid, but people need their traditions.

Even if they kill you and others?

Fox News talk show hosts are continuing to promote their COVID murder culture to their viewers.

All week they've been hyping a war on Thanksgiving because of COVID restrictions and now it's any form of a parade.

Will they be happy when we have one hundred thousand people a day dying from the pandemic?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team