Ingraham: Number Of Kids Dying From COVID Is No Big Deal

By John Amato
Fox News Covid denier and snake oil salesperson Laura Ingraham squawked that more kids died from the flu than during Covid, so it's no big deal.

"Only 555 kids have died from the entire pandemic," Ingraham said. Which is less than the flu killed.

Ingraham used the age group of 0-17 to further bash Dr. Fauci. COVID isn't the problem now, it's Dr. Fauci.

Ingraham claims CDC figures say "during the last two flu seasons," 911 children and teenagers under 18 died of the flu.

By comparison, only 555 have died from COVID throughout the entire pandemic.

Laura Ingraham is telling Fox News viewers to not protect their babies, children, and young adults because of Dr. Fauci.

That's crazy. And absolutely cruel to the parents and grandparents of children who have died of either the flu OR Covid. Come on, Laura. At some point, you have to have reached bottom.

The initial phase of COVID wasn't as infectious or deadly to our children and young adults, but the Delta variant is wreaking havoc on our younger population.

Infections among our youth has risen exponentially as well as the death rates.

Twitter responded, "So it's 555 dead kids near the end of September. Near the end of July it was 358. That means that August and September saw 200 kids die of covid. That's 3 dead kids a day. The previous 16 months the average was less than one a day. Seems bad?

It's terrible news for families. Ingraham refuses to break down infection numbers accurately to promote her agenda. Kids didn't get the regular flu because their families protected them ferociously after COVID struck, but as the country has opened up, the Delta variant is targeting them.

If 200 children died in the last two months and states like Florida and Texas refuse to do anything about it, how's that death rate going to look in January?

It's too early to tell what long-term effect COVID will have upon the young, so why not try and keep them safe, Laura?

Now Fox News hosts are targeting children so they can make Biden look bad. They have no morality at all.

