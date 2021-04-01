Is Laura Ingraham Unaware Fox News Has Covid Restrictions?

Remember back in August of 2020 when Laura Ingraham told her audience that Covid was over? Good times!

Ingraham: COVID Is OVER But DEMOCRATS Won't Let It Go!https://t.co/MOqgj7eDnb — Majority Report (@majorityfm) August 2, 2020

She hosted a guest in May of 2020 saying the same thing.

Laura Ingraham Guest Says COVID Is Over: "We Have Immunity, We Don't Have To Think About It Anymore" - https://t.co/mGawIHppE4 pic.twitter.com/2gX4WFs2wL — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) May 19, 2020

And here we are, months and hundreds of thousands of deaths later, and Laura still wants us to forget about Covid's dangers because it's OVER!

"The experts' disinformation campaign is ongoing about COVID, even after vaccines. The variants! The variants are coming! The mutations! Gloom and doom!" said the nearly sponsor-less host.

Oliver Darcy makes an important point about Laura Ingraham's workplace:

Reminder that to get into Fox’s studios for their socially distanced tapings, one must: wear a mask; take a Covid test; submit to a health screening and provide proof of passing. Do those restrictions put the Murdochs in the “COVID CRAZIES” camp? https://t.co/H6MQHBQVSp — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 1, 2021

Maybe she could be put to work in a Covid ICU for a day. Or, if she thinks that's too dangerous (she's had her vaccine, I'd bet the farm) she could work a day in the morgue instead.

Media Matters