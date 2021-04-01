Is Laura Ingraham Unaware Fox News Has Covid Restrictions?

Remember back in August of 2020 when Laura Ingraham told her audience that Covid was over? Good times!
She hosted a guest in May of 2020 saying the same thing.
And here we are, months and hundreds of thousands of deaths later, and Laura still wants us to forget about Covid's dangers because it's OVER!
"The experts' disinformation campaign is ongoing about COVID, even after vaccines. The variants! The variants are coming! The mutations! Gloom and doom!" said the nearly sponsor-less host.
Oliver Darcy makes an important point about Laura Ingraham's workplace:
Maybe she could be put to work in a Covid ICU for a day. Or, if she thinks that's too dangerous (she's had her vaccine, I'd bet the farm) she could work a day in the morgue instead.