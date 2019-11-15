Laura Ingraham Literally Said 'Attempted Bribery Is Not In Constitution'

It's not often that I have to open a post with "No, really, that's literally what she said."

But it's happening more and more with Laura Ingraham.

Thursday morning Nancy Pelosi pointed out in her weekly press conference (conducted without helicopters or Fox News hosts asking softballs, looking at you, Stephanie Gresham) that the impeachment charges against Donald Trump are likely to include bribery. Bribery is a specific impeachable offense stated explicitly in the Constitution.

Laura Ingraham, well...

"We can read, Nancy. ATTEMPTED bribery is NOT in the Constitution!"

Let's go to the legal team:

Actually, it is. You see, the federal bribery statute, 18 USC 201, defines bribery to include attempted bribery. It's enough to "seek" a bribe - you don't actually have to pull your illegal scheme off. https://t.co/Q6KynEOQIF — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 15, 2019

OH WAIT. Laura herself has a law degree from the University of Virginia. She clerked for Clarence Thomas. She damn well knows better than this, but her audience apparently does not.

Amazing that she has a law degree and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Thomas but doesn't know that. — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) November 15, 2019