New Orleans' Mardi Gras Floats Feature Mueller, Kavanaugh

This Mueller float at the #MardiGras parade in New Orleans is everything ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zR7fizewsS
— Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) March 2, 2019
And if you thought they wouldn’t have a Kavanaugh one... #MardiGras #SkisWithSqui pic.twitter.com/I3V1mfLJHw
— Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) March 3, 2019
I bet that in his wildest dreams, Mueller never expected he’d be the theme for a Mardi Gras float. https://t.co/Xle5TiJoBq
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 3, 2019
h/t Nicole Belle. Open thread below...
