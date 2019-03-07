Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

New Orleans' Mardi Gras Floats Feature Mueller, Kavanaugh

Too funny! Robert Mueller's float is entitled "Prostate Exam." (open thread)
By Frances Langum
New Orleans' Mardi Gras Floats Feature Mueller, Kavanaugh
Image from: Reddit

h/t Nicole Belle. Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.