Republicans Could Solve TSA Crisis By Overriding Trump Vetoes

One thing Morning Joe agrees on with the rest of America: It's always a disaster when Republicans are in charge.

"I think what's happening at the nation's airport is sort of a metaphor for what's happening across the country with things falling apart and this president owning the problem," Mika Brzezinski said.

"I think this is a self own in the biggest way. if you look at the nation's airports, that's a freaking mess. There's a huge piece in The Atlantic about our whole transportation air system, just breaking down from all the reasons the president has put on the table. You go to the airport now and you see ICE agents. You're reminded of the ICE disaster across the country with these idiots slipping in the streets with phones and guns at times, people getting killed and getting hurt and people being ripped out of their homes, some of them American citizens, doesn't matter. They all have rights.

"And now people get reminded of that when they go to the airport and deal with this, and they've got these guys walking around for the first time ever, not wearing masks. and i don't think they're comfortable with it either."

"Where you have long lines at airports and then you have ICE, which is the personification of the Republican party's meltdown on mass deportation and immigration," Joe Scarborough said.

"And I can't even believe it. Republicans are putting those two stories together in a visual where you can just take a picture of chaos in America's airports and ICE and and Democrats are like, what did we do to deserve this? We don't deserve good things. But yet we're getting this. This is really this," he said.

"It's really Donald Trump who's putting these stories together because, as you say, Republicans publicly, John Kennedy on Fox News, John Thune as well, but really privately are saying, 'This is a disaster. You're first of all pushing ICE back into the headlines, which is terrible for us.'"

Why, yes it is. Republicans remind me of a man drowning in a foot of water, when all he has to do is stand up. Pass the bill and override Trump's veto -- problem solved.