Crazy Old Man Who Wants To Stop Mail Ballots Just Voted By Mail

Mail-in voting for me, but not for thee!
By Susie MadrakMarch 24, 2026

Trump cast a mail ballot in an upcoming Florida special election, according to Palm Beach County records, while he publicly condemns the voting method as fraudulent.

"Mail-in voting means mail-in cheating. I call it mail-in cheating, and we got to do something about it all," Trump said Monday.

His mail ballot was received and counted by election officials in Palm Beach County, where he is registered to vote, though the records don't detail how it was delivered to election officials.

Trump has often criticized mail voting as rife with fraud. He has used such rhetoric to push a massive elections overhaul bill in Congress called the SAVE America Act.

But the bill wouldn't end mail-in voting.

“As President Trump has said, the SAVE America Act has commonsense exceptions for Americans to use mail-in ballots for illness, disability, military, or travel — but universal mail-in voting should not be allowed because it’s highly susceptible to fraud. As everyone knows, the President is a resident of Palm Beach and participates in Florida elections, but he obviously primarily lives at the White House in Washington, D.C. This is a non-story," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said in a statement.

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