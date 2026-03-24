Will ICE Agents Demand To See Your Papers At Airports?

Earlier today, Donald Trump told the media that ICE agents will be allowed to arrest illegal migrants at airports coming into the country, then contradicted himself, saying that's not why they are there.

Trump lives in crazy town, USA.

Q: Will we see ICE arresting illegal migrants at airports, sir? TRUMP: Arrests? Q: Will we see ICE arresting illegal migrants at airports? TRUMP: Yeah. Yeah. That's why the Democrats are going crazy, because they've allowed, by what they did and hold up, we put ICE, who are a very high-level — I mean, they really are a high-level group of people. And they love it because they're able to now arrest illegals as they come into the country. That's very fertile territory. But that's not why they're there. They're really there to help.

Many of Demented Donald's actions are made in the service of "owning the libs."

This is not how a US president runs the country.

Will ICE agents be stationed only at airports where flights are arriving from outside the country?

Is it legal for ICE agents at airports to demand that all travelers show their papers because of the color of their skin? What other rationale can they use? This person looked hinky? Was sweating a lot?

If ICE is harassing people at airports, how are they going to help the situation and ease the long lines created by absent TSA agents?

Another day of chaos and confusion brought to you by Donald Trump.