Mike’s Blog Roundup

Bark Bark Woof Woof - Charlie Pierce’s epitaph for CBS News;

Darwinfish² - the SAVE Act is a threat to democracy (squared);

Diane Ravitch’s Blog - David Sanger on Iran (no end in sight);

d r i f t g l a s s - political/media intervals I have known (from the folks who brought you The Friedman!);

One Damn Thing After Another - remember that Trumplike Roman general?

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line). Steve in Manhattan is on Bluesky.