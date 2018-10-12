Gruesome New Details Emerge About The Abduction And Murder Of Jamal Khashoggi

Absolutely horrific new details on the abduction and murder of Washington Post reporter, Jamal Khashoggi, broke on Friday. CNN reports that missing Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, may have recorded his own interrogation, beating and death on an Apple watch.

It appears that Khashoggi turned on the recording function on his Watch as he entered the Saudi consulate. The recordings of what went on were sent to his iPhone and to the iCloud. CNN further reports that "security forces leading the investigation found the audio file inside the phone Khasshoggi left with his fiancé."

It appears that the assailants (let's call them murderers) realized what was happening and reportedly unlocked the phone using Khashoggi's fingerprint. They deleted some of the files, but not all of them, But, Apple reports that the iPhone watch does not have a fingerprint to unlock the feature.

Saudi Arabia denies any involvement, but a team of 15 Saudi men were sent to "talk to him" and brought a bone saw, reportedly.

Richard Engel called into The Beat with Ari Melber to discuss the latest developments in this clip:

MELBER: Breaking news on this Friday. NBC's Richard Engel has new details on this Washington Post columnist allegedly killed inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Tell us your reporting. ENGEL: So these are stunning new details. They put a whole new twist on this story about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi when he went into the consulate behind me. We've been reporting for all day now that there are these recordings that Turkish officials have recordings of Khashoggi inside the embassy, inside the consulate being tortured, being beaten, being interrogated and ultimately being murdered. But there has been a big question. Where did these recordings come from. Tonight a pro government Turkish newspaper Al Sabah is saying Khashoggi recorded these messages himself, that he went into the consulate very suspicious. He thought something bad might happen to him. He asked his fiancee to wait outside. He gave her his cell phones, but according to this newspaper, he went in to the consulate wearing an Apple watch which he synced up with one of those cell phones outside so that the information would be transmitting, so whatever happened to him while he was inside the consulate was being uploaded to a cloud and being saved, and that he went in and terrible things did in fact happen to him, that he was murdered, that he was interrogated, and that he was tortured, and that he with this act of foresight, this act of cunning, really, left behind the clues that Turkish authorities are using to solve his murder.

Up until the last breath, Khashoggi was reporting the news. Sadly, this story was his and the ending is a tragedy.