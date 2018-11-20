Mike Pompeo Isn't All That Bothered By 'Mean And Nasty' Saudis Who Killed Khashoggi

Mean and Nasty.

It's what you call the 5th-grader who follows your 3rd-grader home and knocks her books out of her hands.

It's what you call a cat who hisses at you when you try to give him a treat.

It's what you call Justin Verlander's slider.

Luring an American resident and Washington Post journalist to an embassy on an ally's soil, on the premise of his needing some papers for his pending nuptials; then having 15 men torture him by chopping off his fingers, strangling him, decapitating him, and cutting him up with a chainsaw; carrying his dismembered body out in plastic bags, then denying they had anything to do with his disappearance? All because he wrote some articles challenging the policies of the country's Prince?

Only people with the tiniest brain would describe that as "mean and nasty." Only people with dead and shriveled souls describe such unspeakable inhumanity as "mean and nasty." Only people who had sold their conscience in exchange for favor with their own fascist leader would minimize such butchery as "mean and nasty." Only people who are perfectly fine with our alleged "allies" continuing to torture and murder our residents and their citizens — as long as America gets its money — would call Jamal Khashoggi's murder "mean and nasty."

Friends, I give you, our Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.