Mike Pompeo Is A Saudi Stooge For Trump

Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Senators today to brief them on the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The words "stooge," "cover up," and "nonsense" don't begin to describe his statement afterwards.

A reporter asked Pompeo, "You've seen all the intelligence. Do believe the crown prince of Saudi Arabia ordered Jamal Khashoggi's killing?"

Sec. Pompeo sheepishly replied, "There is no direct reporting connected with the prince to order the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and that's all I can say."

That's all you can say? Because Trump might get mad and find someone in the Oval Office to fire you for him? How much cowardice can there be in one White House? We're finding out.

Democrats must call this out as a cover-up on the part of the so-called executive branch. Enough BS.

UPDATE: Lame ducks like Bob Corker have freedom to tell the truth because unlike Pompeo, their job is already gone.