Wisconsin Anti-Abortion Office Set On Fire, Vandalized - Right?

Who would do such a thing? Let's think about this.
By Susie MadrakMay 9, 2022

So. This seems reminiscent of other events. Via the Milwaukee Sentinel:

MADISON - Madison police are investigating arson after a fire broke out early Sunday in the offices of a prominent anti-abortion group and a threat was spray painted on the group's building.

The incident took place a week after a leaked draft of U.S. Supreme Court decision showing a majority of justices plan to vote to overturn the court's landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. If that happens an 1849 law banning most abortions would go into effect in Wisconsin.

"If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" was scrawled in black paint across the outside wall of Wisconsin Family Action's offices in Madison — a threat that was found by police while responding to a call early Sunday reporting flames inside the building on the capital city's north side.

But here's the thing. Why does the graffiti look like it was done by a nice suburban lady who does a lot of scrapbooking? And it's not very snappy. In the age of social media, it doesn't seem like something an activist would write. The anarchist symbol looks pretty weak, too:

And there's the 1312, which again, looks like someone wrote it for a Pinterest page!

So maybe this isn't a real attack. But who has such a need to present themselves as victims that they would pretend they were attacked or vandalized?

Discussion

