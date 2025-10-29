Tuberville: Trump ‘Might Be Able To Go Around The Constitution’ To Serve Third Term

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who's in the running for the dumbest member of the United States Senate, has thoughts on Trump continually floating the notion of illegally serving a third term:

The Republican senator from Alabama spoke with CNN about the possibility of a third term for Trump on Tuesday and refused to rule it out. “If you read the Constitution, it says it’s not [possible],” Tuberville said. “But if he says he has some different circumstances that might be able to go around the Constitution. But that’s up to him. We got a long way to go before that happens.” Trump and his associates have floated the idea of a 2028 run, even though another go-round is blatantly unconstitutional. Trump denied having thought about a fourth campaign earlier this week, only to immediately contradict himself and say that a plan to run as vice president was “too cute.” Tuberville said a third term for Trump was “very unlikely,” but added that he thinks it’s foolish to predict a future where Trump doesn’t get his way. “There’s going to… have to be an evaluation from President Trump’s viewpoint to the Constitution,” Tuberville told the network. “There will be a lot of legal aspects to it… Don’t ever close the book on President Trump.”

Steve Bannon has been out there pushing the same nonsense this past week:

Steve Bannon insisted in a Thursday interview with The Economist that President Donald Trump will somehow receive a third term and there is already a plan in place to make that happen. Bannon, a former official advisor to Trump, sat down with The Economist’s editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes and deputy editor Ed Carr in Washington, D.C. this week, and he doubled down on his past suggestions that Trump will remain in the White House in 2028 despite the fact that he’ll have served two terms by then. “He’s going to get a third term. So Trump ’28, Trump is going to be president in ’28, and people just ought to get accommodated with that,” Bannon declared. Bannon has discussed a Trump third term in the past, throwing out various loophole suggestions, but never committing to a concrete plan. One suggestion was Trump get on a ticket as vice president and then whoever is at the top of the ticket would step down once elected. In the interview with The Economist, Bannon dismissed concerns about the 22nd Amendment, which prohibits anyone from being elected to the office of the presidency more than twice. “There’s many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is. But there’s a plan, and President Trump will be the president in ’28,” Bannon insisted.

It's not exactly a "secret" if they keep broadcasting they're willing to break the law. We'll see if Trump makes it to the end of this term with his obvious health issues and mental decline.