Surgeon General Nominee Tries To Weasel Out Of Endorsing Flu Vaccine

“Dr.” Casey Means is not a physician. She’s a former physician who doesn’t even have a valid medical license. She’s really a wellness influencer, author and supporter of Secretary Robert “Cokehead” Kennedy. And just like her completely unqualified buddy, she seems OK with Americans dying from preventable causes, too.

One of the many exchanges that should prompt us all to demand our senators keep this unqualified quackster from ever setting foot near our public health system occurred during questioning by Sen. Tim Kaine.

Kaine asked Means whether she agreed with Kennedy’s January statement that “There is no evidence that the flu vaccine prevents serious disease or that it prevents hospitalization or deaths in children.”

That simple question should have prompted a simple answer. But it was obviously quite the dilemma for Means. She almost certainly knows the flu vaccine does exactly what Kennedy claims it doesn’t do. But saying so could put her at crosshairs with Ol’ Cokehead. Disagreeing could hurt her among the science-based crowd.

So, she dodged and deflected.

Kaine wasn’t having it.

MEANS: I have not personally seen that quote or that article. KAINE: Set the quote aside. I'll introduce for the record article CBS News, “RFK Jr. says it may be ‘better’ if fewer children receive the flu vaccine,” dated January 7, 2026. … Do you believe that there is evidence that the flu vaccine prevents serious disease and prevents hospitalization or deaths in children?” MEANS: I believe that all patients should talk to their doctor – KAINE: And so do I, and that's not what I'm asking. … There is a mountain of evidence about this. … Doctor, this is an easy one. MEANS: I support the CDC guidance on the flu vaccine, and I will always be working with the CDC.

It went on like this, with Kaine pressing Means for what should have been an easy yes (or no) for anyone seeking to be the surgeon general of the United States.

Finally, she allowed that vaccines reduce the risk of illness and hospitalization “at the population level.”

I think we all know that means she would do nothing to promote vaccines at an individual level. The New York Times pointed out that Means also dodged questions about birth control, pesticides, vaccines and her finances.

No president who cares about promoting Americans’ health would ever have nominated this woman. No senator with an ounce of decency should vote to confirm her.