Pete Hegseth Found Guilty By Inspector General Over Signalgate

Whiskey Pete's leaked information could have imperiled American troops had it been intercepted by a foreign adversary.
By John AmatoDecember 3, 2025

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was found in violation of military regulations by the Defense Department's Inspector General for using his personal phone and transmitting classified documents.

Hegseth is already under tremendous pressure and scrutiny for his actions and now lies after he ordered a second strike to kill two surviving Venezuelan boaters that had been killed in the first strike in International waters.

CNN Senior National Security reporter Zachary Cohen broke the news earlier today.

COHEN: It has not been publicly released yet, but sources telling me and our colleague Jake Tapper that the inspector general for the Pentagon did conclude that Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, risked compromising sensitive military information which could have endangered American troops and risked mission objectives when he used Signal to share that information about an ongoing military operation targeting the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
--
You may remember that these messages were revealed after Atlantic reporter Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to this Signal group chat.

And some of these messages are so specific, one of them even saying from Hegseth, quote, this is the exact time the bombs will drop.

--

The IG also concluded, too, that there was no documentation as far as they could find that Hegseth made a choice to declassify this information before sending it to the Signal group chat.

Now, that's important because we know that the information itself was from a document that was marked classified at the time.

Hegseth needs to be impeached immediately. Unfortunately, House Republicans have no conscience or semblance of their duty in Congress. It is left to the Senate to do the right thing.

I'm waiting for Trump to violate protocol and fire the Inspector General and replace him with Jesse Watters.

