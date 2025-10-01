Hegseth Comes Close To Calling SA Complaints: 'Complainers'

During today's forced military pep rally, SecWar Pete Hegseth destroyed the role of IG in the military, which will translate into anonymous sexual assault complaints by females being viewed as frivolous.

Whiskey Pete is eliminating the mechanism that checks for abuse of authority, mismanagement, improper leadership behavior, bullying, harassment, toxic leadership, or a hostile command climate.

Hegseth has made it clear that he does not approve of women in the military, so he's chipping away at their only remedy against sexual assault.

HEGSETH: We are overhauling an Inspector General process, the IG, that has been weaponized, putting complainers, ideologues, and poor performers in the driver's seat. We're doing the same with the equal opportunity and military equal opportunity policies, the EO and MEO at our department. No more frivolous complaints. No more anonymous complaints. No more repeat complainants. No more smearing reputations. No more endless waiting. No more legal limbo. No more sidetracking careers. No more walking on eggshells.

The bullies, thugs, racists, and sexual abusers in the military are now in charge and do not have to walk on eggshells any longer, and have been given carte blanche by the drunk-on-power Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth: "You should not pay for an earnest mistake for your entire career. That's why today, at my direction, we're making changes to the retention of adverse information on personnel records." pic.twitter.com/cLTTnqIPIT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2025