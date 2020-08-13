AOC's Challenge For Trump To Compare College Transcripts Goes Viral

You'd think this dope (Trump) would learn by now, but apparently he's not capable of learning anything. Soon after his appearance on Fox Business News and AOC caught wind of what he said, she let him have it, right between the eyes, with both barrels.

Source: Occupy Democrats

President Trump always reserves his most insulting and demeaning insults for women who challenge him, his sense of personal misogyny simply aghast at the idea that a woman would dare to have ideas contrary to his own or criticisms of his appalling administration. That urge was put on full display this morning during a call to FOX Business in which he took aim at the right-wing’s favorite bogeywoman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Echoing the baseless but perpetually repeated right-wing trope that AOC is somehow “dumb,” Trump claimed that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was a “poor student” and “not even a smart person” who “goes out and yaps.” Ever projecting his own insecurities, Ocasio-Cortez is almost certainly a better student than he was, graduating cum laude with a double major in political science and economics from Boston University — as opposed to Trump, who has lied profusely about his academic achievements.

Brushing off the appalling misogyny in the phrase “goes out and yaps,” Ocasio-Cortez immediately took to Twitter to respond — and challenged him to put his money where his mouth is.