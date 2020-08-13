2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

AOC's Challenge For Trump To Compare College Transcripts Goes Viral

Phoning into Fox Business News, Trump called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "a poor student" and "not very smart." Big, big mistake.
By Ed Scarce
AOC's Challenge For Trump To Compare College Transcripts Goes Viral
Image from: Occupy Democrats

You'd think this dope (Trump) would learn by now, but apparently he's not capable of learning anything. Soon after his appearance on Fox Business News and AOC caught wind of what he said, she let him have it, right between the eyes, with both barrels.

Source: Occupy Democrats

President Trump always reserves his most insulting and demeaning insults for women who challenge him, his sense of personal misogyny simply aghast at the idea that a woman would dare to have ideas contrary to his own or criticisms of his appalling administration. That urge was put on full display this morning during a call to FOX Business in which he took aim at the right-wing’s favorite bogeywoman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Echoing the baseless but perpetually repeated right-wing trope that AOC is somehow “dumb,” Trump claimed that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was a “poor student” and “not even a smart person” who “goes out and yaps.” Ever projecting his own insecurities, Ocasio-Cortez is almost certainly a better student than he was, graduating cum laude with a double major in political science and economics from Boston University — as opposed to Trump, who has lied profusely about his academic achievements.

Brushing off the appalling misogyny in the phrase “goes out and yaps,” Ocasio-Cortez immediately took to Twitter to respond — and challenged him to put his money where his mouth is.

Also worth mentioning that Mary Trump alleged in her book that her uncle paid someone to take the SAT for him to gain admission to college.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us