AOC's Republican Opponent Is Also A Capitol Rioter

Tina Forte, a New Yorker running against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, was caught on video in a restricted area of the Capitol. She claimed to be wearing a bullet-proof vest.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Snopes, the fact-checking website, has a long piece out about a woman running for Congress who was also literally a Capitol rioter on January 6th.

Source: Snopes

Republican Tina Forte is running in 2022 to claim the New York seat in Congress currently held by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez, better known as AOC, is a Democrat. During a recent investigation into QAnon activity on Facebook, our research led us to social media accounts managed by Forte, which included heavy promotion of the deadly Jan. 6 “Save America” rally, the event that resulted in the Capitol riot that left law enforcement officers bloodied. Five people died just before, during, or after the riot, and dozens were injured.

We found Forte repeatedly used hashtags related to QAnon conspiracy theories. The QAnon mentions even included cries of “Save the Children,” referring to the debunked conspiracy theory that makes claims of mass pedophilia and “Satanic blood-drinking” by Democrats. She took multiple photographs in October, November, and December 2020 with far-right Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. Further, we uncovered evidence that Forte pushed false election conspiracy theories, including the phrase “Stop the Steal.”

Apparently, she went there with a special message for Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a livestreamed video, Forte stood in front of a massive poster of artwork that she brought with her. The art depicted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It was created by Scott LoBaido and purportedly measured 40 feet by 30 feet. Forte and others laid it out on the ground. The poster altered Pelosi’s appearance, giving her fangs and a somewhat menacing appearance. “Hey just let us know when we can walk across this c – – -,” one man off-camera said. Earlier that morning, Forte had unfurled it at the Lincoln Memorial, according to a Twitter video that received 5,350 retweets, 851 quote tweets, and 12,700 likes. Newsmax correspondent Mike Carter also recorded a video of Forte early in the day at the same place. He then appeared to show her the tweet while she was livestreaming.

Ably assisted by those patriots at Newsmax.

And some more tweets.

And she's still at it, just last week disrupting a school board meeting with an insane rant.

