Friday Night Funnies: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

California comedian gets a rude awakening moving to the south.
By John AmatoJune 19, 2026

I hadn't seen much of her before, but Anjelah Johnson-Reyes had me rolling.

A former MADtv cast member, Johnson-Reyes's career continued to grow and now is booming.

Wiki: "She became a cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders after joining in 2002.[1] As a member of the Oakland Raiderettes, she was named Rookie of the Year and performed at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, California. She moved to Los Angeles in 2005 to pursue a career in comedy after a friend suggested that she join a joke-writing class.[2

Open thread.

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