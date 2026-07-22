Pete Hegseth Eviscerated By MTG Over Response To Service Members' Deaths

Pete Hegseth issued a incomprehensible and unsympathetic statement after two US service members "were killed in Jordan while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks."

One of the two service members that was killed is Private Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas.

Hegseth's response on Xitter: "Godspeed heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve."

Isn't Hegseth's resolve already supercharged with toxic testosterone?

In Hegseth's military, women cannot be promoted nor can men not be charged with sexual assault, but they certainly can sacrifice their lives for Trump and Hegseth's horrific war with Iran.

Marge had a proper response.

Sacrifice?? What the fuck are you talking about??



They did not willingly sacrifice themselves.



They were killed because of the war you, Trump, and the admin, are waging on behalf of a FOREIGN COUNTRY, Israel.



You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war. https://t.co/A0PhmLvHzx — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@FmrRepMTG) July 18, 2026

Trump repeatedly told the US that Iran's military capabilities had been wiped off the face of the earth.

I'd like him to tell that to the families of First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, and Private Isabella Gonzales.