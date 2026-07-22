Pete Hegseth Eviscerated By MTG Over Response To Service Members' Deaths

Hegseth is an embarrassment to the US military and to the entire nation.
Pete Hegseth Eviscerated By MTG Over Response To Service Members' Deaths
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJuly 22, 2026

Pete Hegseth issued a incomprehensible and unsympathetic statement after two US service members "were killed in Jordan while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks."

One of the two service members that was killed is Private Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas.

Hegseth's response on Xitter: "Godspeed heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve."

Isn't Hegseth's resolve already supercharged with toxic testosterone?

In Hegseth's military, women cannot be promoted nor can men not be charged with sexual assault, but they certainly can sacrifice their lives for Trump and Hegseth's horrific war with Iran.

Marge had a proper response.

Trump repeatedly told the US that Iran's military capabilities had been wiped off the face of the earth.

I'd like him to tell that to the families of First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, and Private Isabella Gonzales.

Duckworth: "He appointed the most incompetent secretary of defense in our nation's history. All he seems to be worried about is testosterone levels in our troops instead of making sure that he actually has a plan to execute this mission in Iran and ending it before even more Americans get killed."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-21T17:49:16.116Z

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