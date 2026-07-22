Steve Scalise Cuts An Ad For Olive Garden

“For God’s sake, you can’t go get pasta at Olive Garden without a picture ID. Why not be able to show a picture ID to vote?”
By Ed ScarceJuly 22, 2026

Scalise's ad for Olive Garden's "Never-Ending Pasta Pass" has raised eyebrows.

Source: The Independent

A top Republican lawmaker made the case for sweeping election reforms by talking pasta.

In a Tuesday interview with CNBC, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was asked about the SAVE America Act, a GOP-backed bill that would require new voters to show proof of citizenship. The measure narrowly cleared the House in February, but it faces long odds in the Senate.

“When you think about something like Save America, which is at the heart of democracy, just saying show picture ID to vote,” the Louisiana lawmaker said. “For God’s sake, you can’t go get pasta at Olive Garden without a picture ID. Why not be able to show a picture ID to vote?”

Scalise appeared to be referencing the chain’s “Never-Ending Pasta Pass,” which grants customers 13 weeks of unlimited pasta, breadsticks, soup and salad for $100. In order to redeem it, customers must present a photo ID that matches the name on the pass.

Olive Garden revived the promotion last week after a 6-year hiatus, offering the pass to 10,000 customers.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon