Steve Scalise Cuts An Ad For Olive Garden

Scalise's ad for Olive Garden's "Never-Ending Pasta Pass" has raised eyebrows.

Source: The Independent

A top Republican lawmaker made the case for sweeping election reforms by talking pasta.

In a Tuesday interview with CNBC, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was asked about the SAVE America Act, a GOP-backed bill that would require new voters to show proof of citizenship. The measure narrowly cleared the House in February, but it faces long odds in the Senate.

“When you think about something like Save America, which is at the heart of democracy, just saying show picture ID to vote,” the Louisiana lawmaker said. “For God’s sake, you can’t go get pasta at Olive Garden without a picture ID. Why not be able to show a picture ID to vote?”

Scalise appeared to be referencing the chain’s “Never-Ending Pasta Pass,” which grants customers 13 weeks of unlimited pasta, breadsticks, soup and salad for $100. In order to redeem it, customers must present a photo ID that matches the name on the pass.

Olive Garden revived the promotion last week after a 6-year hiatus, offering the pass to 10,000 customers.