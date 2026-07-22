Trump Proudly Boasts About The Number Of Americans Killed In His War

In yet another game of "How Many Batshit Posts Can I Make Before Someone Takes My Phone Away," sitting US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social echo chamber with a barrage of late-night posts that should have been written in his diary instead, including a vague infographic that he used to openly boast about the number of Americans who have died in his ongoing illegal war with Iran.

Tucked in among the words of support for crackhead-turned-pillow-guy Mike Lindell, the nuclear meltdowns about his SAVE America Act, which boils down to nothing more than a "legal" attempt at election tampering, and a slew of AI garbage, Trump tucked in a post with a caption reading, "These are real facts. REPORT THEM!"

The "facts" in question here were contained in a slopped-together infographic that compared how many people have been killed in his war with Iran versus the lives lost in wars that took place under the reign of "other presidents."

The graph showcases the length in years of the wars in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan, with a header reading, "Other Presidents," alongside a bar that shows how many people those wars left "DEAD." On the other side, the header reads "Trump." It features the same two stats for the "Venezuela War" and the "Iran Military Conflict" -- which, you'll notice, he is conveniently not referring to as a "war," likely because only Congress has the power and ability to declare one of those formally.

According to his graphic, which I have no doubt some low-level intern slapped together in Canva as Trump raged at them, the tally of lives lost under Donald J. Trump consists of 0 in 1 day in Venezuela and 18 lives in 4 months in Iran.

Trump's graph does not make it immediately clear that he's only counting the lives of American soldiers. In fact, the graph does quite the opposite and (intentionally, I am sure) makes it sound like he's tallying the total number of deaths connected to these conflicts, creating a stark contrast when one sees 58,220 dead in Vietnam, compared to the ridiculously small number in Iran under Donald Trump.

But it becomes immediately clear that only American military deaths are being counted here when the number of deaths is tallied at a mere 18, considering the US military literally bombed an Iranian school.

In the early days of the "Iran Military Conflict," Operation Epic Fury kicked off with a "double tap" strike on an all-girls Iranian elementary school. That operation alone wiped no less than 156 people clean off the map, with at least 120 of those being children.

He literally killed 120 CHILDREN in one fell swoop.

Trump and his people were quick to point the finger at Iran for the strike against the girls' school, but their lies were exposed quicker than they could even tell them, as it became almost immediately clear that a US-made Tomahawk missile was used in the deadly attack.

So much for "All Lives Matter," I guess.