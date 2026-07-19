Lindell Currently Can't Even Vote For Himself In Minnesota

Mike Lindell, who is running to be the governor of Minnesota, would currently be unable to vote for himself because he is not yet registered in Minnesota, per the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Per the report, Lindell, who had been living in Texas, where his wife's family lives, is registered to vote in Texas. He only recently moved back to Minnesota in order to run for governor, but he has not bothered to register to vote yet. Fortunately, Minnesota is a liberal state, and it has same-day voter registration if one has proper identification. I would not be surprised if he has overlooked getting a new Minnesota driver's license.

Another rather disturbing fact is that when he was speaking with the Star Tribune reporter, he wasn't sure if he was registered in Minnesota. The report also points out the fact that if he could end up being registered to vote in two states, since he also never took his name off the books in Texas.

This is really a rather poor, but not surprising, showing from a guy who spent six years and tens of millions of dollars fighting for election integrity.