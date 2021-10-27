Even Steve Bannon Doesn't Believe Mike Lindell's Election 'Fantasy'

Right-wing broadcaster Steve Bannon cast doubt on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's "fantasy" of overturning the 2020 presidential election by Thanksgiving of this year.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, Bannon noted that Lindell has pledged that state attorneys general would file an election lawsuit at the Supreme Court by Oct. 23. Lindell has also claimed that the court would vote 9-0 to hear the lawsuit.

"What specifically are you asking for and what law are you using and these attorney generals [sic] using to get standing before the Supreme Court?" Bannon wondered. "Because they're always going to say, Lindell, we love you, brother. We love the pillows, we love the toppers, we love the Giza sheets but we've been down this road before with [Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton] and all of these other guys. Nobody has got standing. So tell me how Mike Lindell on the 23rd of November at 9 a.m., how this is anything more than a fantasy?"

Lindell admitted that he is not an attorney but insisted that the plaintiffs in his lawsuit "all do have standing."

"I hope to get a minimum of 20 [attorneys general]. I'd like to get all 50 attorneys generals [sic] because every one of them should be worried," the pillow mogul remarked.

"But you're not going to get 50," Bannon interrupted. "Let's be realistic."

"You only need one!" Lindell exclaimed. "If I was to give an estimate, I would say around 20. And we're not going to release their names or the names of the states beforehand. It's all going to happen that day."

Lindell reiterated that his Frank Speech website will have a 3-day broadcast over the Thanksgiving holiday to discuss the case.

"I know it has something to do with our Fourth and 12th Amendment," he added. "It's something different now they've found in our Constitution and the Supreme Court basically has to accept it. This is what all the lawyers have told me. It would be unconstitutional for them not to accept it."

"So I really believe, like I've said all along, that they will accept it and it will be a 9-0 vote for them to accept it," Lindell stated.