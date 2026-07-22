Jack Reed Rips Pete Hegseth For Using Biden As An Excuse: 'Gross Negligence'

Pete Hegseth got blistered in the Senate Appropriations Committee today by Sen. Jack Reed and others, who refused to hear his editorializing on Trump's greatness, instead exposing his gross negligence over the war and the Strait of Hormuz.

The Trump administration is demanding another $87.6 billion to restock Pentagon resources following their bombing raids on Iran.

Jack Reed gives a master class on how to calmly and systematically demolish an unqualified MAGA cultist in Trump's cabinet.

Reed started off by asking Whiskey Pete if he was prepared for the possibility that the Strait of Hormuz could be closed during a conflict since the Pentagon had been planning for an event like this for decades.

Hegseth tried to blame President Biden for his screw-ups, but Reed would have none of it.

REED: Were you aware that the Strait of Hormuz could be closed, and obviously sinking their ships has not affected their ability to effectively close the Strait. HEGSETH: We had U.S. boats that surrendered to Iranian ships under the Biden administration, so their navy was affected in expeditious ways in the past. REED: Listen, we're talking about a war you started, not a situation in which oil was flowing freely, there was no conflict, we weren't losing personnel as a result of Iranian actions, so your fallback to the Biden administration is just a very, very obvious excuse for what I think is probably, as you described, so often gross negligence. You did not fully inform the President that you would be in a situation where the Strait of Hormuz could be effectively closed, oil prices could surge, and effectively, the Iranians could maintain their ability to strike back as they are right now.

Ouch. Hegseth really tried to peddle the lie that since Biden had surrounded Iranian ships previously, it wouldn't be a problem for Trump. How incompetent is this jerk?

If the term gross negligence fits, he must submit.

Hegseth claimed Trump was aware of every possible outcome and then serenaded Demented Donald.

HEGSETH: President Trump deserves the kind of praise he should get for undertaking this effort, having the courage to ensure that crazy Islamists can't have a nuclear weapon to hold us at issue, and he's been willing to stake to that regardless of the challenges of this battlefield. REED: Excuse me. So he should be praised. He should be praised for starting a war without authority, creating a situation in which the world economy is suffering tremendously. We have to ask extra money for our farmers and we have no outcome, at least no realistic outcome in sight yet.

The main function for all Trump cabinet members is to glorify him at all times.

How embarrassing.

Sen. Reed then was done with Hegseth and dismissed him with a wave of his arm and moved on to General Caine.

GOP Sen. Kennedy cuts off Hegseth as he rambles and says, "Guys, we need straight answers! We need straight answers" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-21T20:24:59.768Z