Laura Loomer Goes To Ukraine, Does A 180 On The War

"I feel like such an asshole for minimizing the struggle of Ukrainians for the last 5 years," wrote Loomer on Twitter.
Laura Loomer Goes To Ukraine, Does A 180 On The War
Credit: Laura Loomer/Twitter
By Ed ScarceJuly 22, 2026

For whatever reason, Laura Loomer is in Kyiv today, in what seems to be a PR tour of Ukraine. Posing for pictures later posted to Twitter, she visited a McDonald’s in the Lukyanivka neighborhood of Kyiv that was repeatedly damaged by Russian missiles.

Source: Kyiv Post

Laura Loomer, an ally of US President Donald Trump and a far-right political activist, said she visited Ukraine and apologized for her previous pro-Kremlin rhetoric.

In her X update on Monday, Loomer said she had been “propagandized by Russian media.”

“I was living in a media echo chamber and I was propagandized by Russian media on social media to believe those things,” she wrote.

“So I came to Ukraine to see the country for myself. I am going to try to find evidence for the propaganda I’ve been fed, and if I don’t find it, I will let everyone know so they too can come to see the light.”

Loomer, known for claiming that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were an inside job, has previously been a vocal critic against aid to Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

And these are just two of her many tweets from Ukraine.

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