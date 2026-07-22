Laura Loomer Goes To Ukraine, Does A 180 On The War

For whatever reason, Laura Loomer is in Kyiv today, in what seems to be a PR tour of Ukraine. Posing for pictures later posted to Twitter, she visited a McDonald’s in the Lukyanivka neighborhood of Kyiv that was repeatedly damaged by Russian missiles.
Source: Kyiv Post
Laura Loomer, an ally of US President Donald Trump and a far-right political activist, said she visited Ukraine and apologized for her previous pro-Kremlin rhetoric.
In her X update on Monday, Loomer said she had been “propagandized by Russian media.”
“I was living in a media echo chamber and I was propagandized by Russian media on social media to believe those things,” she wrote.
“So I came to Ukraine to see the country for myself. I am going to try to find evidence for the propaganda I’ve been fed, and if I don’t find it, I will let everyone know so they too can come to see the light.”
Loomer, known for claiming that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were an inside job, has previously been a vocal critic against aid to Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky.
And these are just two of her many tweets from Ukraine.
Just experienced my first air raid in Ukraine.
Sirens blaring.
This is everyday for every Ukrainian.
I feel like such an asshole for minimizing the struggle of Ukrainians for the last 5 years. I often said I don’t care. Looking back, that wasn’t very nice of me to say.…
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 21, 2026
🚨 Russia Targets American Businesses in Kyiv: Iconic McDonald’s Endures Repeated Attacks From Russian Ballistic Missiles Proving Russia’s Disdain For America 🚨
3 days ago, Russia launched 40 ballistic missiles into Kyiv, Ukraine, striking civilian districts in the Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/2ijSmbhsYy
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 21, 2026