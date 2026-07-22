'Censure Her!': Jasmine Crockett Speaks Truth; Wingers Lose Their Minds

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) called a House Smithsonian hearing "the Republicans' White Pride rally," and conservatives immediately demanded she be censured.

Crockett spoke Tuesday before the House Oversight Committee's Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee — the first time a top Smithsonian leader had faced public congressional scrutiny since President Donald Trump targeted the institution, according to ABC News.

The broadside came moments after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) accused the Smithsonian of pushing "a racial narrative that divides Americans by their skin color and by guilt."

"Is that what you care about?" Boebert demanded. "Just racism and making people feel guilty?"

"Welcome to the Republicans' White Pride rally disguised as a congressional hearing," Crockett told the subcommittee.

"It might be uncomfortable for some people on this committee… but facts are facts," she continued. "And it's a fact that there is a violent, exclusionary, discriminatory, sexist, and racist part of American history."

She then ticked through what that history looked like — indigenous populations forcibly displaced from their land, thousands of Black people unjustly lynched, Black voters denied the ballot, and four little Black girls murdered by the Ku Klux Klan at Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963.

"Attacks on the Smithsonian or any other institution that's willing to tell the true history of America is not only an attempt to rewrite history," Crockett said. "It's an attempt to erase history."

"I don't understand this fetish that these white guys with fragile egos have with trying to feel oppressed," she added.

Conservatives immediately reacted with outrage.

"Absolutely beneath the office. Sadly, not shocked, but what a disgusting display," Charlie Kirk Show host Andrew Kolvet wrote on X.

"CENSURE HER," former Fox News writer Kyle Becker bellowed on X.

In a response to her "White Pride rally" comments, Fox News personality Joe Concha griped on X that Crockett would soon be making nightly appearances on "Abby's show" — likely a reference to CNN anchor Abby Phillip's program — after leaving office.