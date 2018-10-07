Rick Tyler Speechless After Zerlina Maxwell Speaks Her Truth To Power

I love how Republicans think. Not only do they think in pathetically oversimplified terms, they assume that we Democrats only think that way, too. So of course, When Rick Tyler mansplains to Zerlina Maxwell that confirming Rapey McRapeface to the Supreme Court doesn't automatically mean Roe v. Wade will be overturned, Maxwell basically slaps him in the face with a goddamn fish and tells him exactly what the deal is.

OF COURSE it does not mean the SCOTUS justices will gather at 9 a.m. on Monday decide to overturn settled law just like that. We are not fcking idiots. Republicans have been playing the long game, winning local and statewide elections for a generation. They have been lying in wait with these restrictive abortion bills, ready to be signed into law and then challenged in the state courts. When those cases are decided, the loser appeals, and they continue up the court system until it reaches the top. THAT is how it reaches the Supreme Court.

Then the justices decide whether or not to HEAR the case at all. If there is a majority on the Supreme Court who believe there is a legitimate legal challenge to Roe v. Wade, they will win a vote to hear the case, and likely vote in favor of overturning it. That is how it is done. And don't you think for a minute conservative states don't have these laws ready to go, with the pen in the governor's hand hovering over the dotted line.

I don't want to give everything away in this amazing clip, but suffice it to say, Zerlina Maxwell mops the floor with Rick Tyler's smarmy, smug face when she clarifies this for him with stellar and irrefutable detail, and she knocks him out completely flat when he tries to corner her with the stupid-ass, completely fcking irrelevant question, "When does life begin?" Oh, does she shut him up, but good.

My answer to that question is always, "MY life began in 1969, a$$hole. And it matters a helluva lot more than the clump of cells that has only existed for who knows how many days."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Transcript below: