Hannity And Gingrich Just Want The Country To Burn

I remember when Bill O'Reilly and most Republicans were bashing the Tea Party Christian wingnuts for refusing to raise the debt ceiling.

O'Reilly's interview with the gay-bashing Michele Bachmann proves that point in 2011, when a few extreme Republicans decided it was advantageous to try and destroy Obama's agenda by refusing to raise the debt ceiling.

O'Reilly, "I believe Sec. Geithner when he says it'll be catastrophic for America if the debt ceiling is not raised, what say you?" After Bachmann ranted about nonsense, Bill told her that Republican leaders in the House and Senate will raise it, "You're the renegade here. Those guys are saying we have to raise the debt limit, you know that!"

Now of course, the Michele Bachmanns of the modern-day GOP are ruling the roost -- led by the Freedom Caucus freaks and Marjorie Taylor Greene -- and any Republican that votes to raise the debt ceiling is the renegade.

These same people are refusing to get vaccinated and wear masks during COVID. Not only do they want to destroy the faith and credit of the US, but are helping to kill off their own believers.

Hannity and scum sucking pea head Newt Gingrich demanded Republicans not vote to raise the debt ceiling unless Democrats kowtow to the GOP.

Hannity said, "I don't think any Republicans should vote to increase the debt ceiling. They have the House. They have the Senate. They want to spend all this money. Republicans don't. There's no opportunity to work with a Republican. I don't think one Republican should vote to increase it by a penny."

Gingrich replied, "Yeah, I mean, you know, if I were the Republican leadership, I would say, look, you can get our votes. Drop the $5 trillion spending bill. Drop the $3 trillion tax increase. Drop the idea of 85,000 new IRS agents. You know, you want to talk about us helping you? Well, this is what it's going to cost for us to decide to help you. And if you don't want us -- if you don't want to meet us and negotiate, why would we give you our votes? I mean, no Republican should vote for the debt ceiling increase. That's the Democrats' problem. It is their disaster. And frankly, if they keep putting poison pills into the continuing resolution, no Republican should vote for the continuing resolution."

They can all go f**k themselves.

Republicans have become the Confederacy under #ToadstoolTrump.

And then there's this: