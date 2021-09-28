Politics
This Week Is About Trump's PeeNee And Butthole, And It's Only Tuesday

Thanks A LOT, Stephanie Grisham!
By Frances Langum
All this, plus SHOW TUNES? Kill me now.

So the latest tell-all book by those who let Twitler finish his term in office is by Stephanie Grisham. It's called "I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” and it's full of swears, according to The New York Times.

Some highlights:

* Stephanie Grisham's ex-boyfriend, Max Miller, now a Trump-endorsed candidate for Congress in Ohio, was in charge of playing SHOW TUNES for Donald when he flew into a rage. To get him to calm down. Nothing to see here!

* Mango Mussolini was very upset that Stormy Daniels compared his penis to a mushroom. He called her (!) to demand that she retract the statement.

* His rushed trip to Walter Reed was for a routine colonoscopy. Trump would rather it look like a mysterious emergency than be the "butt" of jokes on late-night TV. He also didn't want any opportunity for Pence to be aware that he would be sedated for the procedure. Selfish pig. Thanks for making us think about Donald Trump pooping.

[Above: James Austin Johnson is joining the cast of Saturday Night Live this season.]

And why did Stephanie Grisham never ever hold a press briefing as press secretary?

"'I knew that sooner or later the president would want me to tell the public something that was not true or that would make me sound like a lunatic,' Ms. Grisham writes..."

And good news for us, Stephanie says about her book that “This is not, by the way, a book where you need to like me.”

No worries there, Steph.

