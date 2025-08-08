Hannity Lashes Out At 'Petty' Trump Supporters Who Dare To Criticize Their POTUS

Fox News's bootlicking, sycophantic host Sean Hannity lashed out at Trump supporters who dare to criticize their orange pissdaddy. Of course, he's likely referring to the backlash over the massive Epstein Files cover-up by the Trump administration. How dare anyone criticize Trump? That would be considered the crime of lèse-majesté in Trump World, and Hannity is not having it, Media Matters reports.

"Everybody on social media, they want to draw attention to themselves. They want clicks. They want views," he said. "They want attention. And if it means that they have to say something more and more outrageous to get that attention, they're going to do it."

"And instead of seeing, you know, I like to look at things from, you know, 40,000 feet above," he continued. "Is any one president going to be perfect? No, but, you know, abolishing the Department of Education, biggest tax cuts in history, building a border wall, exporting criminal illegals, $12 to $15 trillion in investment, looking out for working men and women, you know, fighting back, and in terms of law and order, safety, security, refunding the police, building out the next generation of weaponry."

"And, you know, then, you know, some of the loudest voices lately are people that claim to be Trump supporters," he added. "And I find their criticisms, in most cases, beyond petty. "Well, this is why we don't like Donald Trump." This is the best presidency you're all ever going to get in your lifetime. I can promise you that. And if you're expecting perfection, you're dreaming. Think about where you were back on January 19th of this year."

There is a lot to unpack there. Abolishing the Department of Education is a bad idea. As for the "biggest tax cuts in history," that the multimillionaire host mentioned, that comes with a cost for us little people. As Politico reported, the Joint Committee on Taxation has predicted that if Congress makes these temporary tax policies permanent, it would add $800 billion to the deficit over the next decade. At this point, CBO predicts, the bill would increase the cost of servicing the national debt by $789 billion over 10 years, hiking the legislation’s price tag to $5 trillion."

Oh, joy.

As for the border wall, we don't hear about that anymore, while Trump shifted his focus to having unmasked ICE agents grab people off the streets in our neighborhoods. And exactly how is Trump "looking out for working men and women"? Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said consumer spending is flat, while construction and manufacturing are contracting, and he blames Trump's tariffs and immigration policy for the economic struggles. He said "the economy is on the precipice of recession," adding that inflation is on the rise."

But sure, Sean, "the best presidency you're all ever going to get in your lifetime." Also, Americans deserve to know if the president is a pedophile.