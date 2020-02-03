Hannity/Trump: Most Embarrassing Of All Super Bowl POTUS Interviews

Over the last two decades or so United States presidents have been interviewed on each network except for when the Super Bowl has been on Fox.

Twice President Obama was interviewed not by their top news anchor like a Bret Baier, or Chris Wallace, but the odious pervert known as Bill O'Reilly.

In 2019, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan interviewed Trump.

In 2018 Trump refused to be interviewed by NBC.

In 2017 Trump was interviewed by Bill O'Reilly. His "good friend."

In most cases no matter who the interviewees were, they discussed some matters of public and foreign policy. But for eight minutes yesterday, it was just a solid stream of spiteful Trump state-sponsored TV, hosted by his more recent best friend Sean Hannity.

Vox writes, "Trump’s Super Bowl interview was 8 minutes of pettiness and empty braggadocio"

Sean's role was to set up Trump with only questions that focused on his whining about his political opponents. He Was a Bud Abbott to an utterly unfunny Lou Costello.

Trump was offered plenty of time to continue to call all investigations into his immoral behavior as "hoaxes" and "witch-hunts" and whine how his poor family suffered so much at the hands of the Democrats.

Then Hannity turned to the "lightning round," which Hannity' used to let Trump level unfettered attacks on all his political rivals.

It was pathetic and moronic, and once again the American people are left with no information about how their government is actually serving US interests. There were people in this country who actually wanted to hear about Trump's Middle East peace initiative or the situation in Iran (war or peace? Ya think?) or North Korea... but instead was served up only red meat and childish nicknames.

Trump, as usual, claimed he was the greatest president of all time while claiming Bloomberg wanted to stand on a box to debate him, which the former New York mayor's campaign quickly refuted by saying, "The president is lying. He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

#Presidementia Super Bowl (1) w/Sean: As predicted, this is not an interview, no give & take. Despite preparation & edits, Trump recycles the old tapes & simple words: witch hunt, disgrace, name calling, Bidens, etc. Hannity does a one word association thing —> (more) — John M. Talmadge, MD (@JohnMTalmadgeMD) February 2, 2020

#Presidementia Super Bowl (2) ... tossing out a name/word so Trump can give a one word response! Ex: “Biden,” “Sleepy.” The clip is as embarrassing as it is feckless & shallow. Alarming. This is cognitive decline & #MalignantEnabling on display worldwide. https://t.co/WC8UBvHQiK — John M. Talmadge, MD (@JohnMTalmadgeMD) February 2, 2020