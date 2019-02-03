Journalist Laura Bassett: Trump's Super Bowl Interview Is Filled With 'A Lot Of Ignorance And A Lot Of Lies'

Freelance journalist Laura Bassett on Sunday warned Super Bowl-watchers not fall for Donald Trump's pregame interview because she said it was filled with "a lot of ignorance and a lot of lies."

In an interview that aired on CBS before Sunday's big game, Trump claimed that he had seen "Mueller's report" on the 2016 election and that it did not link his campaign to Russia. In fact, special counsel Robert Mueller has not released his report and so it's unlikely that the president has read it.

Trump suggested that his intelligence community is so inept that it might describe Iran as a "wonderful kindergarten" and that he might leave troops in Iraq to "watch Iran."

The president went on to describe House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as "very bad for our country."

"I heard a lot of word salad in that interview," Basset told MSNBC's Alex Witt on Sunday. "There were a lot of topics on which he demonstrated a complete lack of understanding. He completely flubbed the meaning of the red line in Syria."

"I think Trump was talking really fast and not saying a lot," she added, "and if you paused at any moment to think about what he just said, you would hear a lot of ignorance and a lot of lies."

All around Twitter, journalists and pundits found the interview equal parts frustrating and bizarre.

Just read the transcript of the CBS Face the Nation/Margaret Brennan sitdown interview with Trump. Another US media intv with a bunch of softballs & a lack of follow-ups. Another missed opportunity and easy experience for Trump. So depressing/frustrating:https://t.co/Kx0OsE19h6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 3, 2019

This Face the Nation interview with Trump is just pathetic.



Face the Nation: Your intel chiefs say Iran is abiding by the deal.



Trump: I disagree.



Face the Nation: [silence]



How about: Why do you say that? What evidence do you have & who are you getting it from? — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) February 3, 2019

Trump attacks Pelosi and lies about her in CBS interview to air during the Super Bowl. CBS should either run that part only on “Face the Nation” where it can be corrected by the panel or give Pelosi equal time. The latter would set a good precedent for respecting Congress.

Trump says he'll keep US troops in Iraq in order to watch Iran nuclear program (!!)



So instead of having inspectors INSIDE the Iranian program - as provided by the #IranDeal - Trump prefers watching it from miles away, across the border in Iraq.#Winninghttps://t.co/nEuMigcwHh — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) February 3, 2019

There’s just no way you can read this @cbs ⁦@FaceTheNation⁩ transcript and not come away thinking that the president’s mental faculties are rapidly declining—garbled syntax, non sequiturs, etc., worse than ever. Maybe aphasia? https://t.co/6uAjjwuiUb https://t.co/00hIunt0tR — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) February 3, 2019

Hard to follow his line of reasoning here, but he appears to be saying that he wants out of #Afghanistan, but will leave intel assets there, and if things get bad, he'll send troops back because the US has airplanes that fly quickly.

Makes perfect sense.https://t.co/kcLf9GVJel — Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) February 3, 2019

So much lying, does this guy ever tell the truth? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 3, 2019

🚨🤯"Bloggers from Moscow"?! That's what Trump called Russia's indicted military intelligence GRU and troll army of information warriors!! How much you wanna bet he got this propaganda from one of his conversations with PUTIN?! https://t.co/pupqKIAYTA #TrumpRussia #RussianAsset — Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) February 3, 2019

I hope you’re ready for a generous helping of word salad. I’m going to highlight some of the crazier points of Trump’s Face the Nation transcript.



Thread: 1/ — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) February 3, 2019

