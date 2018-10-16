Donald Trump's Absolutely Insane, Lie-Filled Interview

Donald Trump is such a gifted liar that it is impossible to know when, or if, he is ever telling the truth. His gift of lying has earned him the title of the most dishonest President ever, with a whopping PROVEN 5,000+ lies since he took (stole) office in January 2017.

So, it is not shocking when he gives an utterly unhinged interview. But today's wide ranging interview with the Associated Press was...special. He covered the ongoing international situation of the murder of Washington Post journalist, and foe of Saudi Arabia's leader, Jamal Khashoggi, his despicable tweets regarding Stormy Daniels, his views on the midterms, minimizing Michael Cohen's role to that of a coffee boy with a JD, etc.

Here we go:

First, he compared the international condemnation of Saudi Arabia to that of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. Yes, he compared the allegations of sexual assault (extremely serious, in and of themselves) to the MURDER AND DISMEMBERMENT of a journalist (absolutely heinous).

He said:

“I think we have to find out what happened first. Here we go again with, you know, you’re guilty until proven innocent. I don’t like that. We just went through that with Justice Kavanaugh and he was innocent all the way as far as I’m concerned.”

A. Justice Kavanaugh was not found "innocent" as this was not a court of law. B. There were witnesses and recordings and forensic evidence of a murder. Plus, there is no body. And they brought a BONE SAW. I mean, dude.

Then, he stated firmly that he is not to blame if the GOP loses the House in November during midterm elections. The AP reports "he won’t accept the blame if Republicans lose the House in November, arguing that he is “helping people” in the midterms."

Sure.

He knocked Michael Cohen, insinuating he was a coffee boy with a J.D., saying that he was “a PR person who did small legal work" and saying that he was "very sad" that Cohen worked out a deal to get "a lighter sentence.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

When asked about his despicable comment about Stormy Daniels, he doubled down, refusing to acknowledge that insulting a woman's appearance: "You can take it any way you want."

He also bashed Jeff Sessions, bragged about his son Don Jr and talked about his new White House counsel.

Vile. Just vile.

Twitter:

WOW. In a new interview with @AP, Trump criticized the condemnation of Saudi Arabia over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing a comparison to the accusations of sexual assault Brett Kavanaugh.



"Here we go again with you're guilty until proven innocent," Trump said. — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) October 16, 2018

Trump, in the AP interview, is legitimately trying to claim that Michael Cohen, who worked for Trump for a decade, was "a PR person who did small legal work." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 16, 2018

BREAKING: Trump tells AP his former attorney Cohen was "lying" when he testified that Trump directed him to break the law. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2018

BREAKING: In AP interview, Trump says he won't accept blame if GOP loses control of House. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2018

NEW from wide-ranging @AP interview with President Trump:



He did not back down from derisively nicknaming Stormy Daniels “Horseface."



Asked if it was appropriate to insult a woman’s appearance, Trump responded, “You can take it any way you want.”https://t.co/x8th8ZO3hg — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 16, 2018

A REMINDER: