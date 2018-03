Lots of interesting reactions on Twitter this morning to the Stormy Daniels interview. Here's the most important point in the 60 Minutes segment:

Former FEC Chairman Trevor Potter: Michael Cohen paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 on behalf of candidate Trump is an illegal campaign contribution pic.twitter.com/ApEelFExJK — Axios (@axios) March 26, 2018

This is Stormy's political adviser from 2008, when she was considering running for the Senate against David Vitter:

9 years, y’all. NINE YEARS.



I have lived with the spanking/ shark week knowledge for ALMOST A DECADE. #stormydaniels #60minutes



Welcome to hell. 👋 pic.twitter.com/8uO3d5JUlT — Andrea Dubé (@AndDube) March 26, 2018

Here’s a story:



On July, 23, 2009, my friend’s car was blown up. On the *SAME NIGHT* my house almost burned down when the gas line mysteriously exploded.



We were both “campaign advisors” on #StormyDaniel’s possible Senate race against David Vitter. https://t.co/GoT9k2zXxC — Andrea Dubé (@AndDube) March 26, 2018

More to come?

Why the Stormy Daniels story matters: @andersoncooper talks about his #60Minutes interview with the porn star: "I think there's more to come on this story." https://t.co/9cCpciAUi7 pic.twitter.com/MBNp2r9vjC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2018

Stormy lawyer @MichaelAvenatti says on @NewDay that “we have a whole host of evidence” that they will reveal over the “next weeks and months” to show Michael Cohen, with Trump’s knowledge, knew of efforts to silence and threaten her. “We’re just getting started.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 26, 2018

I wonder what they talked about:

NEWS - Trump had dinner with Michael Cohen last night. Night before the Stormy Daniels interview. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 25, 2018

True that:

Can I just say, once again, that if that Stormy Daniels interview had been about Obama it would have been OVER, and EVERY black man would have been deemed so DEPRAVED that no other would ever be president again! — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 26, 2018

Sounds about right:

White House staff doesn't want Trump watching Stormy Daniels coverage this morning so two of them have dressed up as gorillas and are fighting each other in Trump's bedroom

The legal perspective:

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates explains why Stormy Daniels claims could eventually bring down Donald Trump https://t.co/V88I6sMOac — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 26, 2018

And a few more:

I'm waiting for Trump supporters to start blaming Melania for Stormy Daniels...you know, like they continue to blame Hillary for everything. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 26, 2018

Michael Avenatti, who is representing Stormy Daniels, won't say if they have been contacted by Robert Mueller's team.



CBS: Have you been contacted by federal investigators or the special counsel?

Avenatti: "I’m not going to answer that question." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 26, 2018

'Thank goodness Joe Scarborough is back to victimize Stormy Daniels for his old friend Trump all over again!' ~ said no decent person ever.

And now let's remember how Joe and Mika of #MorningJoe victimized Hillary Clinton for Trump all through the election. — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) March 26, 2018