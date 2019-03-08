Trump Cheered On The Patriots With Founder Of Spa Robert Kraft Was Busted At

While the New England Patriots were busy winning the dullest Super Bowl ever, Donald Trump was having his annual Super Bowl Watch Party, and cheering on his best buds, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, as well as Patriot's owner Robert Kraft. One of the guests just happened to be the former madam owner of one of spas Kraft would be busted at for soliciting prostitution.

I'm shocked, aren't you?

Source: Miami Herald



Seated at a round table littered with party favors and the paper-cutout footballs that have become tradition at his annual Super Bowl Watch Party, President Donald Trump cheered the New England Patriots and his longtime friend, team owner Robert Kraft, to victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3. Sometime during the party at Trump’s West Palm Beach country club, the president turned in his chair to look over his right shoulder, smiling for a photo with two women at a table behind him. The woman who snapped the blurry Super Bowl selfie with the president was Li Yang, 45, a self-made entrepreneur from China who started a chain of Asian day spas in South Florida. Over the years, these establishments — many of which operate under the name Tokyo Day Spas — have gained a reputation for offering sexual services. Nineteen days after Trump and Yang posed together while rooting for the Patriots, authorities would charge Kraft with soliciting prostitution at a spa in Jupiter that Yang had founded more than a decade earlier.

