Open Thread: Who Wins The Super Bowl?

As you may know, I hate football. The whole concept of inflicting brain damage on each other as part of a game is repugnant.

The night the Eagles won the NFC title, I wasn't planning to watch the game. I figured I'd leave it on until my show started. But the game was so riveting, I couldn't stop watching. It really was a great game, and it was much closer than the final score would lead you to believe. Because the Vikings never stopped threatening.

It's not just Philadelphians who want the Eagles to win tomorrow. Fans all over the country really, really hate the smug, Trump-loving Tom Brady.

And now, everyone in my city is smiling. I don't know why sports is such a unifying force, but it is. I'm not going to complain about something that makes so many Philadelphians so happy. My sister even went to my parents' grave yesterday to leave an Eagles flag on which she wrote, "Finally -- we made it, Dad!" (My dad was an All-City high school football star, and played college ball. He loved the Eagles so much, we buried him in his Eagles jersey.)

So, yeah: After the Eagles win, I will go right back to saying football should be outlawed.

But until then, fly, Eagles, fly!