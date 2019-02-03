Super Bowl XXVIII Open Thread

It's 2019 and the most watched sporting event in America is upon us.

For all you gamblers Bovada has the odds at:

New England Patriots: –150 NFL Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +130 NFL Odds

Another way to look at it: Line: NE -2.5

I'm rooting for the Rams.

For all the animal lovers out there, don't forget about The Kitten Bowl, which will be broadcast nationally on the Hallmark Channel and is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3. Cat-lovers can also rewatch it at 5 p.m.

And The Puppy Bowl will air Sunday, Feb 3 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Animal Planet.

Most people watch the commercials and half time show as much as the game but ever since the Janet Jackson nipple slip and the faux outrage by Christian conservatives, they are pretty tame and boring now. The NFL struggled to find anyone willing to perform and not stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. This year's half time show will be Maroon 5, who ignored calls and petitions to step down, Big Boi, and Travis Scott.